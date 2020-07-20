“Marvel’ Storyboards” Moved from Disney+ to YouTube, Premiering July 23rd

by | Jul 20, 2020 11:56 AM Pacific Time

Marvel’s Storyboards will premiere July 23rd on Marvel’s YouTube Channel, previously announced as a Disney+ Original Series.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel just announced that their new non-fiction series, Marvel’s Storyboards, will premiere Thursday, July 23rd, on Marvel’s YouTube channel.
  • First announced in July 2019, the series was originally produced as a Disney+ Original Series.
  • Marvel’s Storyboards will now be a free ad-supported series that all Marvel fans can access on YouTube.
  • This is the second Disney+ Original Series to move to YouTube instead, the first being Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.
  • Two additional Disney+ projects were revamped for a more mature audience and moved to Hulu, High Fidelity and Love, Victor.
  • Marvel’s Storyboards will feature visionary storytellers including Bobby Lopez, Sasheer Zamata, Taboo, Hugh Jackman, Gillian Jacobs, Johnny Weir, and more!
  • This 12-episode series follows Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond.
  • The series will be aired in two six-episode seasons, showcasing a variety of visionary, critically acclaimed storytellers including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas).
  • Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 and 2 are produced by Marvel New Media and BFD Productions.
  • The series is presented by State Farm.

What They’re Saying:

  • Joe Quesada: “Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel’s Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond. With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel’s Storyboards for all our fans this summer!… After doing this show, I’ve been personally blown away by the sheer talent and passion that each of these storytellers bring to their work, and I hope that our fans will feel the same. The show takes us on the ice with an Olympic legend and then puts us on to the stage where art, humor and truth collide. It sits us behind the piano with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, and then treks us up the side of a daunting mountain – and that’s all just a glimpse of what we have in store!”

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 Episode Release Schedule:

  • Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman
  • Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley
  • Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle
  • Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir
  • Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl
  • Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez
 
 
