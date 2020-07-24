Neal Adams and Mark Waid Share Details About Upcoming “Fantastic Four: Antithesis”

Who or What is the Antithesis? Neal Adams and Mark Waid share details about their upcoming Fantastic Four epic in a new interview ahead of the release of their book next month.
What’s Happening:
- Next month, two comic book greats join forces to deliver a Fantastic Four tale for the ages! Industry legend Neal Adams and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid bring you Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS, a modern Marvel blockbuster jam-packed with a fan-favorite roster of Fantastic Four heroes as well as a new villain guaranteed to send shockwaves throughout all of fandom.
- While Mark Waid is no stranger to Marvel’s first family, having penned a character-defining run back in 2002, Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS will be the first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by Neal Adams. This all-star creative team sat down for an interview with Marvel host, Lorraine Cink, to spill details about their highly anticipated series!
What They’re Saying:
- Mark Waid: “Working with [Neal Adams] has been on my bucket list since I was kid. This was the perfect opportunity.”
- Neal Adams: “There’s lots of surprises. We got to really jam a lot of stuff in there.”
- Check out the full interview below and be sure to pick up Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS when it hits stands next month!
ICYMI More Marvel News:
- A recent episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was very eventful and loaded with huge moments. One of those moments saw an exciting new relationship potentially bloom. Marvel shared a behind-the-scenes video taking a closer look at that ‘ship.
- With [email protected] in full swing, Marvel shared a panel focusing on their Marvel HQ YouTube channel. This panel didn’t really include any news regarding what they have coming up, but it did feature some fun segments, like “Marvel Draw: Venom.”