Neal Adams and Mark Waid Share Details About Upcoming “Fantastic Four: Antithesis”

Who or What is the Antithesis? Neal Adams and Mark Waid share details about their upcoming Fantastic Four epic in a new interview ahead of the release of their book next month.

What’s Happening:

Next month, two comic book greats join forces to deliver a Fantastic Four tale for the ages! Industry legend Neal Adams and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid bring you Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS , a modern Marvel blockbuster jam-packed with a fan-favorite roster of Fantastic Four heroes as well as a new villain guaranteed to send shockwaves throughout all of fandom.

While Mark Waid is no stranger to Marvel's first family, having penned a character-defining run back in 2002, Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS will be the first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by Neal Adams. This all-star creative team sat down for an interview with Marvel host, Lorraine Cink, to spill details about their highly anticipated series!

What They’re Saying:

Mark Waid: “Working with [Neal Adams] has been on my bucket list since I was kid. This was the perfect opportunity.”

Neal Adams: "There's lots of surprises. We got to really jam a lot of stuff in there."

“There’s lots of surprises. We got to really jam a lot of stuff in there.” Check out the full interview below and be sure to pick up Fantastic Four: ANTITHESIS when it hits stands next month!

