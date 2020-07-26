“The Mandalorian” Season 1 Eight-Disc Vinyl Soundtrack Boxed Set Announced by Mondo

One of the best features of the highly acclaimed instant-hit live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian is undeniably its score by Ludwig Göransson, which draws from the series’ western and samurai roots to create something wholly unique to the Star Wars universe, while simultaneously honoring the work that composer John Williams did in first bringing the franchise to life more than four decades ago.

Göransson’s score for each episode of The Mandalorian has been available digitally, but fans have been keeping their eyes open for the possibility of a digital release at some point down the line. Now, thanks to a semi-secretive announcement yesterday during Mondo’s “Art of Soundtracks” presentation in conjunction with [email protected] weekend, we know we’ll be getting a boxed set of this wonderful music from A Galaxy Far, Far Away sooner rather than later.

What’s happening:

Mondo Records has announced an eight-disc vinyl soundtrack boxed set collecting composer Ludwig Göransson’s music from the first season of The Mandalorian .

. Artist Paul Mann did paintings representing all eight episodes, and each individual sleeve of this release will feature these new artworks.

The release for this boxed set is planned for sometime between now and the beginning of The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+.

wrong (as “The Mandolorian”) on their lower-third chyron, but the logo text on the boxed set spine seems to have the correct spelling. The art for this release has not yet been approved by Lucasfilm or series creator Jon Favreau, but Mondo is waiting to hear back hopefully sometime soon.

