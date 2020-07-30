OtterBox Introduces Sensational Six iPhone Cases as Part of Mickey and Friends: Stay True Campaign

Disney is celebrating international friendship day with a spotlight on the Sensational Six—Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto. As part of the “Mickey and Friends: Stay True” campaign, OtterBox has launched a new series of iPhone cases in the Disney Mickey and Friends Collection! Fans can shop the six stylish cases that are available now and retail for $49.95.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Friends Collection by OtterBox

