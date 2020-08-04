NBA Star Robin Lopez Continues Repping his Disney Fandom in the NBA Bubble

The restarted NBA season is in full swing at Walt Disney World and the NBA stars are living inside the Disney bubble. In other words, this is a best case scenario for Robin Lopez whose Disney fandom has been getting a lot of attention lately. He kept that fandom in the spotlight by sporting a Milwaukee Bucks x Bambi shirt in an image tweeted by his team.
- Robin’s “MKE Bambi” shirt is just the latest display of his Disney fandom. The NBA star is very active on Twitter, frequently posing various Disney questions for fans to debate and other references to Disney parks and movies.
This might be a super difficult question: What was the *worst* movie represented in the Great Movie Ride? I haven't seen Footlight Parade but…..
(I didn't ask best because that's obvious: Raiders of the Lost Ark, with apologies to Singing in the Rain and Casablanca.)
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 30, 2020
I've somehow only just started noticing the baby blue stripes on the World of Motion chaircars and it's rocketed them up my favorite attraction vehicle rankings. I would *love* to see one in person. pic.twitter.com/iZu1ZDBqYG
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 30, 2020
Ranking original Future World pavilions by someone who wasn't there in the 80s:
Horizons
Journey Into Imagination
Living Seas (personal fave)
Spaceship Earth
Wonders of Life
World of Motion
The Land
Universe of Energy
Now correct me please!
(You can include Communicore too)
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 27, 2020
- Some of Lopez’s tweets even inspired us at LaughingPlace to take a deeper dive into some topics, including the perfect Walt Disney World hotels for each NBA team and ranking the Epcot 80s Future World Pavilions.
- Want to add some Disney flair to your NBA fandom? The NBA store has a customizable Milwaukee Bucks x Disney Bambi T-shirt for sale for $35.95.
- Are the Bucks not your team? An artist recently gave a Disney makeover to several NBA teams.