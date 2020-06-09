Artist Creates Disney-Inspired Logos for NBA Teams

by | Jun 9, 2020 11:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Last week, the NBA approved a plan to return to play with Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex playing host for the rest of the season and postseason. With that news in mind, Instagram user @pkairdesigns used some artistic talent to create new Disney-inspired logos for a number of NBA franchises.

As SBNation shared earlier, @pkairdesigns created logos for 14 different NBA teams, including (as seen above) the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, who are represented by Rex from the Toy Story films.

Some of these logos use characters who are perfect fits for their teams, while others may leave you scratching your head. Either way, they are sure to get you excited to the NBA’s return to play at Walt Disney World.

Some of these new Disney-inspired logos include:

Mickey and the Boston Celtics

A Classic Logo for the Los Angeles Lakers

A Sorcerer for the Washington Wizards

Some Disney Magic for the Orlando Magic

A golden castle for the Golden State Warriors

A possible name change to the Hyenas for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Warming things up under the sea with the Miami Heat

You mess with the warthog, you get the tusks could be the new Chicago Bulls slogan

A silly old bear for the Memphis Grizzlies

No antlers just yet for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks hit the Bullseye

A pirate’s life for the LA Clippers

A big increase in size for the Charlotte Hornets

Like I said, some of these might be a bit puzzling. For example, it seems like the obvious choices for the Warriors and Heat would be Mulan and Anger respectively, but hey, these logos still work.

At the end of the day, I think we’re all just happy to see the NBA back.

Want some more Disney x NBA fun? We took a look at which Walt Disney World resort hotel each team should be staying at and what Disney mascot should join them on the court when they return to play.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend