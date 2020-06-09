Artist Creates Disney-Inspired Logos for NBA Teams

Last week, the NBA approved a plan to return to play with Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex playing host for the rest of the season and postseason. With that news in mind, Instagram user @pkairdesigns used some artistic talent to create new Disney-inspired logos for a number of NBA franchises.

As SBNation shared earlier, @pkairdesigns created logos for 14 different NBA teams, including (as seen above) the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, who are represented by Rex from the Toy Story films.

Some of these logos use characters who are perfect fits for their teams, while others may leave you scratching your head. Either way, they are sure to get you excited to the NBA’s return to play at Walt Disney World.

Some of these new Disney-inspired logos include:

Mickey and the Boston Celtics

A Classic Logo for the Los Angeles Lakers

A Sorcerer for the Washington Wizards

Some Disney Magic for the Orlando Magic

A golden castle for the Golden State Warriors

A possible name change to the Hyenas for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Warming things up under the sea with the Miami Heat

You mess with the warthog, you get the tusks could be the new Chicago Bulls slogan

A silly old bear for the Memphis Grizzlies

No antlers just yet for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks hit the Bullseye

A pirate’s life for the LA Clippers

A big increase in size for the Charlotte Hornets

Like I said, some of these might be a bit puzzling. For example, it seems like the obvious choices for the Warriors and Heat would be Mulan and Anger respectively, but hey, these logos still work.

At the end of the day, I think we’re all just happy to see the NBA back.

