Disney Junior Renews “T.O.T.S.” For Third Season Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Disney Junior has picked up preschool series, T.O.T.S. for a third season. The show will return for season two this week.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting T.O.T.S. for a third season ahead of its second season debut on Friday, August 7th at 9am.

for a third season ahead of its second season debut on Friday, August 7th at 9am. The third season will see the characters venturing to the T.O.T.S. Sky School, a preschool that Mia the kitten attends.

In addition meeting new characters at the Sky School, the show will introduce a quirky teacher, Ms. Tunklebee voice by DuckTales’ Kari Wahlgren.

About the series:

T.O.T.S. follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kindhearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service.

follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kindhearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service. The series is geared toward 2-7 year old preschoolers.

Each episode features two 11-minutes stories that highlight the use of creative thinking, teamwork and problem solving.

The series was created by Travis Braun ( Vampirina ).

). Braun serves as executive producer along with Vic Cook.

Chris Gilligan serves as co-executive producer and supervising director.

T.O.T.S. features the voice talents of: