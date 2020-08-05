Disney Junior Renews “T.O.T.S.” For Third Season Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Disney Junior has picked up preschool series, T.O.T.S. for a third season. The show will return for season two this week.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Disney Junior has renewed T.O.T.S. for a third season ahead of its second season debut on Friday, August 7th at 9am.
- The third season will see the characters venturing to the T.O.T.S. Sky School, a preschool that Mia the kitten attends.
- In addition meeting new characters at the Sky School, the show will introduce a quirky teacher, Ms. Tunklebee voice by DuckTales’ Kari Wahlgren.
About the series:
- T.O.T.S. follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kindhearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service.
- The series is geared toward 2-7 year old preschoolers.
- Each episode features two 11-minutes stories that highlight the use of creative thinking, teamwork and problem solving.
- The series was created by Travis Braun (Vampirina).
- Braun serves as executive producer along with Vic Cook.
- Chris Gilligan serves as co-executive producer and supervising director.
T.O.T.S. features the voice talents of:
- Vanessa Williams as Captain Beakman
- Megan Hilty as K.C. the Koala
- Jet Jurgensmeyer as Pip the Penguin
- Christian Simon as Freddy the Flamingo