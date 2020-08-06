Hulu Original “High Fidelity” Cancelled After First Season

Add this to your list of Top Five Shows to be Cancelled Too Soon: Hulu has opted not to renew their original series High Fidelity.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting Hulu High Fidelity

According to reports, it was a difficult decision that involved lengthy discussions before the streamer ultimately chose not to renew the series.

Deadline says High Fidelity had internal support at Hulu from executives who took extra time to consider a renewal and that ABC Signature studios extended options on the cast to accommodate the process.

The cast and creative team of High Fidelity were notified of the cancellation on August 5th.

will get a renewal though nothing has been announced. Zoë Kravitz starred and executive produced the series for Hulu which was based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel and a 2000 film that starred John Cusack.

In a gender swap to the source material, Kravitz played Rob, a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Cast and Creative Team:

In addition to Kravitz, the series starred: Da’Vine Joy Randolph David H. Holmes Jake Lacy Kingsley Ben-Adir

Series developed and executive produced by: Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka

Executive produced by: Zoë Kravitz Scott Rosenberg Josh Appelbaum André Nemec Jeff Pinkner Nick Hornby

Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.