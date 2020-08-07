Natasha Romanoff Is The Black Widow No More In New Marvel Comics Series

Natasha Romanoff is about to have her world upended in a new adventure due out in September! A Top Secret Trailer for the New Marvel Comics offering has been released today!

What’s Happening:

What happens when Black Widow’s deadliest enemies discover a way to take her out? Find out this September when Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson ( Captain Marvel ) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande ( Catwoman ) take the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy on a heartbreaking thrill ride into uncharted territory. Natasha Romanoff's world is upended when the superspy Avenger finds herself trapped in a mystery that even she can’t solve. Your first clues about the mission that could mark the end of Black Widow await in this top-secret trailer (above).

Discover all the secrets of Natasha Romanoff's latest adventure when Black Widow #1, written by Kelly Thompson with art by Elena Casagrande and colors by Jordie Bellaire, goes on sale this September. Pre-order your copy today online or at your local comic shop!

What They’re Saying:

Writer Kelly Thompson: “It’s a bold new vision for Black Widow and one I am really hoping people can get excited about. Our first arc has some of the stuff you would expect in a Black Widow book, but I think twisted in a new way that’s interesting – and where she ends up at the end of this highly personal and life changing story is ALSO interesting!”

