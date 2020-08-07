Natasha Romanoff Is The Black Widow No More In New Marvel Comics Series

Natasha Romanoff is about to have her world upended in a new adventure due out in September! A Top Secret Trailer for the New Marvel Comics offering has been released today!
What’s Happening:
- What happens when Black Widow’s deadliest enemies discover a way to take her out? Find out this September when Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) take the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy on a heartbreaking thrill ride into uncharted territory. Natasha Romanoff's world is upended when the superspy Avenger finds herself trapped in a mystery that even she can’t solve. Your first clues about the mission that could mark the end of Black Widow await in this top-secret trailer (above).
- Discover all the secrets of Natasha Romanoff’s latest adventure when Black Widow #1, written by Kelly Thompson with art by Elena Casagrande and colors by Jordie Bellaire, goes on sale this September. Pre-order your copy today online or at your local comic shop!
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Kelly Thompson: “It’s a bold new vision for Black Widow and one I am really hoping people can get excited about. Our first arc has some of the stuff you would expect in a Black Widow book, but I think twisted in a new way that’s interesting – and where she ends up at the end of this highly personal and life changing story is ALSO interesting!”
ICYMI: More Marvel News
- Marvel Studios has found a new director for the 2022 Captain Marvel sequel. Nia DaCosta has been tapped to helm the project which will center around Carol Danvers, though this time, her story won’t be set in the 1990s.
- Prop Store, one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, in association with ABC Studios and Marvel Entertainment, announced the first Marvel Television Live Auction to feature original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s longest running live action television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.