“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Star Clark Gregg Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of Series Finale

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is coming to an end after seven season on ABC. But, ahead of next week’s series finale, one of the show’s stars shared a heartfelt message thanking fans for joining the team on this long journey.

Clark Gregg, who has played agent/director Phil Coulson for seven season and three movies, recapped his long journey with the character and thanked fans for watching.

Gregg also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man , Iron Man 2 and The Avengers .

, and . Coulson and the gang will end that long journey this Wednesday, August 12 at 10 PM when the series finale airs on ABC.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. began its run in 2013 and has since run for 134 episodes.

began its run in 2013 and has since run for 134 episodes. The two-part series finale will be comprised of episodes titled “The End is at Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For.”

