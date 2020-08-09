Sterling K. Brown Reads “The Incredibles Little Golden Book” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Sterling K. Brown joins the fun today reading about everyone’s favorite Pixar superheroes in The Incredibles Little Golden Book.

For today’s Storytime with… segment, actor Sterling K. Brown reads a Little Golden Book based on Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles. Check it out below:

Did you know:

Brown appeared in Marvel Black Panther , portraying Prince N’Jobu.

, portraying Prince N’Jobu. He also voiced Mattias in Disney’s Frozen 2, just a year later.

