Pixar Artists Go Head to Head to Draw Mater Dancing in a Living Room in Latest “Doodle Duel”

Pixar artists love a challenge, whether it’s a professional task to achieve or even just something for a little bit of fun while working from home. In a new video from Pixar Animation Studios, we get to see the latter while two artists go head to head and interpret a random drawing challenge.
What’s Happening:
- Start your engines for a Battle of the Bobbys! Join Pixar supervising animator Bobby Podesta, and story artist/director of the Spark Short Float, Bobby Rubio, as they face off to draw Mater in this work-from-home edition of Pixar Doodle Duel.
- Both Pixar artists are challenged to draw the same thing within a five minute time frame, Mater (from Cars, Cars 2, and Cars 3) dancing in a living room. They are then challenged halfway through to add another character to the drawing, and both add Guido.
- The two Bobbys are both well versed in drawing characters quickly as they both were or are story artists. Story artists create the storyboards and animatics for animated films, and can literally change by the minute as new dialog, scenes, or even just simple gestures are added to characters and imagery through the film.
- Podesta has personal experience with Mater, having animated on both Cars and Cars 3, as well as the short, Mater and the Ghostlight. He has been at Pixar since working on A Bug’s Life all the way up to the upcoming Soul.
- Rubio has been an animator dating back to Pocahontas, where he was an in-betweener on the character of Flit, working on numerous films for Disney and Pixar animation, where he recently helmed the Sparkshort film, Float.
- This isn’t the first time that Pixar artists have gone head to head in this challenge. Recently, two other artists took on their interpretation of Remy from Ratatouille in a bowl of soup.