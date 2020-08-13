Pixar Artists Go Head to Head to Draw Mater Dancing in a Living Room in Latest “Doodle Duel”

Pixar artists love a challenge, whether it’s a professional task to achieve or even just something for a little bit of fun while working from home. In a new video from Pixar Animation Studios, we get to see the latter while two artists go head to head and interpret a random drawing challenge.

What’s Happening:

Start your engines for a Battle of the Bobbys! Join Pixar supervising animator Bobby Podesta, and story artist/director of the Spark Short Float , Bobby Rubio, as they face off to draw Mater in this work-from-home edition of Pixar Doodle Duel.

Both Pixar artists are challenged to draw the same thing within a five minute time frame, Mater (from Cars, Cars 2, and Cars 3) dancing in a living room. They are then challenged halfway through to add another character to the drawing, and both add Guido.