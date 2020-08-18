“Dancing with the Stars” Announces Professional Dancers for Season 29, Reveals Premiere Date

Dancing with the Stars returns on September 14th for a brand new season hosted by Tyra Banks. The fan favorite series has announced their lineup of new and returning professional dancers who will compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy!

What’s Happening:

Earlier today on Good Morning America , ABC announced the professional dancers who will lead their celebrity partners on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

, ABC announced the professional dancers who will lead their celebrity partners on the upcoming season of Additionally, the network revealed that the series will return on Monday, September 14 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT).

Fans of the show can catch up on the excitement or rewatch their favorite moments as episodes will be available next day on demand and on Hulu.

The unprecedented season welcomes new host Tyra Banks

ABC will announce celebrity dancers and additional production details at a later date.

About the Show:

Dancing with the Stars is the series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.

Professional Dance Cast:

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers, as well as a few new faces as Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach step onto the floor with celebrity partners for the first time.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

1 of 14

This season’s professional dancers include (in alphabetical order) the following: Brandon Armstrong Alan Bersten Sharna Burgess Cheryl Burke Val Chmerkovskiy Sasha Farber Jenna Johnson Daniella Karagach Keo Motsepe Peta Murgatroyd Pasha Pashkov Gleb Savchenko Emma Slater Britt Stewart



Creative Team: