Marvel Comics Announces “Eternals #1” Coming November 2020

by | Aug 19, 2020 3:36 PM Pacific Time

Marvel’s Eternals are about to embark on a new journey in the upcoming comic series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić. Today, Marvel shared an announcement trailer featuring artwork from the series that launches this November.  

What’s Happening:

  • The Eternals are here! From the thought-provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a brand new vision of Jack Kirby’s classic Marvel creation in Eternals #1!
  • Marvel shared a first look at the mind-melting new series that features Esad Ribić’s stunning interior artwork:

  • Longtime fans of the Eternals and those discovering them for the first time are in for a wild ride as Gillen and Ribić story follows an unpredictable heroic journey that will change everything you thought you knew.
  • Eternals #1 arrives in comic shops this November

Eternals #1

  • Written by Kieron Gillen
  • Art and Cover by Esad Ribić
  • Colors by Matthew Wilson

What They’re Saying:

  • Kieron Gillen: "I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is exactly that. This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged. While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything. There's enough scale packed in here that I believe that when you look at the comic, you'll see the pages slightly bulge. Essentially "Eternal" has to mean "never going out of style" which means we're aiming for "instant classic." Also – fight scenes, horror, human drama, emotions, explosions. Comics!"

More Eternals:

  • Beyond the Comics, the story of these celestial beings comes to big screen this February as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Coming in November:

 
 
