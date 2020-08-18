Marvel’s “Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova” and “Taskmaster” to Hit Stands in November

Previously announced titles, “Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova” and “Taskmaster” will be at your local comic shop this November. These action-packed series will serve as a perfect introduction to the covert cast of characters who make up Marvel’s world of espionage and will star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Black Widow.

Writer Devin Grayson, one of the creators of Yelena Belova — the Red Room recruit who once nearly killed Natasha Romanoff — returns with a brand–new story drawn by rising star Michele Bandini in “Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova”.

Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian!

Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way.

Meanwhile, the world believes Taskmaster murdered Maria Hill! Now the greatest spies in the Marvel Universe are on the hunt and won’t stop until Taskmaster is dead.

Follow writer Jed Mackay (“Black Cat”) and artist Alessandro Vitti (“Secret Warriors”) in “Taskmaster,” a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of Marvel’s espionage community and beyond!

Both of the new series will kick off when “Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova #1” and “Taskmaster #1” hit stands in November.

