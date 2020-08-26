Crystal Classic Launches Pre-Orders for Swarovski Figure of The Child

With his adorable face, odd squeaks, and amazing Force abilities, many Star Wars fans simply cannot get over The Child. Since his surprise appearance in The Mandalorian, everyone with a heart has wanted to get their hands on some Baby Yoda merchandise and here’s another piece from Swarovski to add to the growing collection.

What’s Happening:

Swarovski has previewed a new crystal miniature figure depicting The Child in one of his signature poses.

This detailed collector’s piece is available for pre-order and is expected to ship this October.

The figure retails for $159.00 and is sold through Crystal Classics

About the Figure:

This Star Wars character by Swarovski has enchanted Star Wars fans around the world. Originating from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian , The Child accompanies the eponymous bounty hunter on his adventures through the galaxy.

, The Child accompanies the eponymous bounty hunter on his adventures through the galaxy. Faithfully recreated in 251 expertly cut facets of sparkling green and gold tone crystal, The Child is a brilliant addition to your Star Wars collection.

This figurine is a must-have for serious collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Dimensions: 1 7/8" x 1 1/4" x 1 1/4"

