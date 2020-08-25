The Child MagicBand, Mug and Loungefly Backpack Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

“I would like to see the baby.” If you agree with the Client from the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+, you can find some new merchandise dedicated to the Child at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We found this new merchandise at Discovery Trading Company and Riverside Depot.

First is the new Loungefly backpack featuring the Child in his carrier.

The inside of the bag features a pattern that includes the Child, “The Mandalorian” and the Child’s favorite snack – a frog.

Next is a mug featuring the Child and “The Mandalorian.”

This mug is available for $22.99 and is also available on shopDisney

Finally, a new MagicBand featuring the adorable little character is also available.

The new MagicBand features a purple band with the Child and is available for $32.99.

