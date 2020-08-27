EA Releases New Trailers for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” and “Star Wars: Squadrons”

by | Aug 27, 2020 2:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It’s been a big day for Star Wars video game news. Not only did we get the announcement for The Sims 4’s “Star Wars: Journey to Batuu” Game Pack that will send players into Black Spire Outpost as a tie-in to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge immersive lands at Disney Parks, but publisher EA also revealed new trailers for the highly anticipated titles LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: Squadrons.

First up, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spans Episodes I-IX of the Star Wars film franchise “from Luke Skywalker’s heroic X-wing trench run on the Death Star to the daring lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on Kef Bir” and is set to arrive next spring. In conjunction with the new trailer’s release, StarWars.com published a list of 20 details and Easter Eggs fans will love about this expansive and sure-to-be-fun experience.

Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Gameplay Trailer:

Coming out a bit sooner is Star Wars: Squadrons (available this October), which will put players into the cockpits of a variety of starfighters in service of both the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire in the uncertain period after the events of Return of the Jedi. Another listicle from StarWars.com points out the many interesting story details of this new cameo-filled trailer for the immersive flight simulator, which turns the spotlight onto the game’s single-player campaign.

Watch Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Single Player Preview:

What’s happening:

  • EA has released new trailers for its upcoming video games LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: Squadrons.

What they’re saying:

  • StarWars.com: “What sets the saga-sweeping LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga apart from other immersive Star Wars storytelling and high-flying adventures is LEGO’s cheeky sense of humor. In a new trailer that is somehow both emotionally charged — that score! — and laugh out loud funny — those porgs in a cloak! — we get the best of both worlds ahead of the game’s arrival.”
  • Star Wars: Squadrons invites players to fly with the New Republic and a shattered Empire on a slew of first-person missions. We stepped inside the gameplay with an exciting new video preview that revealed our first glimpse at an early Imperial mission behind enemy lines. It’s just one of the high-flying missions that await those who join up when the newest Star Wars space combat game is released on October 2.”

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2, 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released in Spring 2021 for the same platforms plus the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and XBox Series X consoles.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed