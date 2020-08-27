EA Releases New Trailers for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” and “Star Wars: Squadrons”

It’s been a big day for Star Wars video game news. Not only did we get the announcement for The Sims 4’s “Star Wars: Journey to Batuu” Game Pack that will send players into Black Spire Outpost as a tie-in to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge immersive lands at Disney Parks, but publisher EA also revealed new trailers for the highly anticipated titles LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: Squadrons.

First up, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spans Episodes I-IX of the Star Wars film franchise “from Luke Skywalker’s heroic X-wing trench run on the Death Star to the daring lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on Kef Bir” and is set to arrive next spring. In conjunction with the new trailer’s release, StarWars.com published a list of 20 details and Easter Eggs fans will love about this expansive and sure-to-be-fun experience.

Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Gameplay Trailer:

Coming out a bit sooner is Star Wars: Squadrons (available this October), which will put players into the cockpits of a variety of starfighters in service of both the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire in the uncertain period after the events of Return of the Jedi. Another listicle from StarWars.com points out the many interesting story details of this new cameo-filled trailer for the immersive flight simulator, which turns the spotlight onto the game’s single-player campaign.

Watch Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Single Player Preview:

What’s happening:

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com : “What sets the saga-sweeping LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga apart from other immersive Star Wars storytelling and high-flying adventures is LEGO’s cheeky sense of humor. In a new trailer that is somehow both emotionally charged — that score! — and laugh out loud funny — those porgs in a cloak! — we get the best of both worlds ahead of the game’s arrival.”

: “What sets the saga-sweeping apart from other immersive Star Wars storytelling and high-flying adventures is LEGO’s cheeky sense of humor. In a new trailer that is somehow both emotionally charged — that score! — and laugh out loud funny — those porgs in a cloak! — we get the best of both worlds ahead of the game’s arrival.” “Star Wars: Squadrons invites players to fly with the New Republic and a shattered Empire on a slew of first-person missions. We stepped inside the gameplay with an exciting new video preview that revealed our first glimpse at an early Imperial mission behind enemy lines. It’s just one of the high-flying missions that await those who join up when the newest Star Wars space combat game is released on October 2.”

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2, 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released in Spring 2021 for the same platforms plus the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and XBox Series X consoles.