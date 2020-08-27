“The Sims 4” Comes to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in “Journey to Batuu” Game Pack Next Month

Besides visiting Disney Parks, it seems there are more and more ways to visit Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu every day. You can read about the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge location in comic books and novels, strap on a VR headset to head there in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience, or even shop for Batuuan merchandise at your local Target.

Today, the video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced via the Gamescom 2020 industry event that its popular game The Sims 4 will be receiving its own immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-themed expansion pack entitled “Journey to Batuu.”

Watch The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu | Official Reveal Trailer:

What’s happening:

EA has announced The Sims 4 “Star Wars: Journey to Batuu” Game Pack, set for release on Tuesday, September 8.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Lucasfilm, Maxis, and EA announced today The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, a new pack for the popular life simulation game. Journey to Batuu sends your Sim to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost, the bustling hub of galactic activity brought to life at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Check out the fun trailer below, which teases some of the pack’s features and highlights, from lightsaber building to appearances from Vi Moradi, Rey, and Kylo Ren to Millennium Falcon action.”

EA: "Your Sims are definitely not at home anymore. From the Millennium Falcon to the bustling cantina and unique attire of Batuu, Sims will be surrounded by the iconic sights and sounds of Star Wars. Socialize with the alien locals to truly understand why Batuu is unlike any other planet. When your Sim returns home, bring back new decor and recipes inspired by your travels, play a game of sabacc, or host a playful lightsaber training session."

The Sims 4 “Star Wars: Journey to Batuu” Game Pack will become available on Tuesday, September 8 for Origin, Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 via EA.