Hasbro Pulse Reveals “Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” Figure

Beg for mercy! Hasbro Pulse has revealed a new “Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” figure, bringing some of the magic of Universal Studios to your home.

This Studio Series 48 Leader Class As Seen In Parks Megatron figure features vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco and converts from robot to truck mode in 30 steps.

This Leader Class figure includes two accessories and a removable backdrop and instructions.

Leader Class figures are 8.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers entertainment universe.

Figure is highly articulated, featuring vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco, and includes 2 detailed accessories.

Fans can use the removable backdrop to pose and display the As Seen In Parks Megatron figure in Universal Studios theme park scenes with their own style.

In Universal Studios theme parks, Megatron wreaks verbal havoc on those waiting in line for Transformers: The Ride-3D.

The “Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” is available to pre-order now

The figure will be available to ship on December 1, 2020.

