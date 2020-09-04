Hasbro Pulse Reveals “Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” Figure

Beg for mercy! Hasbro Pulse has revealed a new “Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” figure, bringing some of the magic of Universal Studios to your home.
- This Studio Series 48 Leader Class As Seen In Parks Megatron figure features vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco and converts from robot to truck mode in 30 steps.
- This Leader Class figure includes two accessories and a removable backdrop and instructions.
- Leader Class figures are 8.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers entertainment universe.
- Figure is highly articulated, featuring vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco, and includes 2 detailed accessories.
- Fans can use the removable backdrop to pose and display the As Seen In Parks Megatron figure in Universal Studios theme park scenes with their own style.
- In Universal Studios theme parks, Megatron wreaks verbal havoc on those waiting in line for Transformers: The Ride-3D.
- The “Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron” is available to pre-order now for $49.99 with a limit of 2 per customer.
- The figure will be available to ship on December 1, 2020.
