Billboards on Voyage of the Little Mermaid Soundstage Removed

We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning, and our own Jeremiah noticed some absent advertising in the park’s Animation Courtyard.

The most noticeable billboard that is missing is the single Voyage of the Little Mermaid one that hung behind the theater’s marquee. The other two on the side of the soundstage most recently were Star Wars themed, leading up to the Star Wars: Launch Bay attraction at the other end of the courtyard which is now used as a guest relaxation zone. These two change on a rather frequent basis, formerly advertising new Star Wars productions, Disney Junior productions, or back when the building was primarily used for Walt Disney Feature Animation, the latest animated film to be released.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid opened in 1992, outside of the former Magic of Disney Animation tour at what was then known as Disney-MGM Studios, replacing a Muppets-themed stage production, Here Comes The Muppets. The show follows the same plot as the film, following Ariel’s Journey, and features live performers, puppets, and in-theater special effects to tell the story of the Academy-Award winning film, The Little Mermaid. Aside from a few minor changes, the show has remained relatively the same since it opened.

At this time, there have been no announcements on when Voyage of the Little Mermaid or numerous other stage shows at Walt Disney World will return.