Freeform Developing Dramedy “Golden Boy” from Creators of “On My Block”

A new dramedy Golden Boy is currently in development at Freeform about an NFL hopeful who has to rebuild his life after a public failure. The half-hour series hails from On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Golden Boy about a young NFL hopeful on the verge of greatness who suffers a public flameout and returns home with no clear future .

about a young NFL hopeful on the verge of greatness who suffers a public flameout and returns home with no clear future The series hails from Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment production company and ABC Signature.

Gonzalez and Haft wrote the series that’s being described as “Compton-inspired with some Latino Elmore Leonard flavor.”

Gonzalez drew inspiration for the series from his own life growing up in Compton and Lynwood.

Gonzalez and Haft are attached to serve as showrunners and will executive produce the series along with Spring Hill Entertainment.

Synopsis:

Golden Boy tells the story of Ricky “The Big Hurt” Hurtado, a generational NFL prospect. However life doesn’t go as planned, and after a humiliating and public flameout, Ricky heads home a failure. The Big Hurt is determined to rebuild his fractured relationships with his family and the community that once showered him in love and support, but now hate him.

