More Details On New Halloween Experiences Coming to Walt Disney World Announced

Even though the Halloween festivities we’re accustomed to seeing at the Walt Disney World look a little different this year, we’re still in store for some seasonal fun on our next visit, and today Disney shared some more details on what we can expect to see at the parks in the coming weeks.

What’s Happening:

Disney recently shared Magic Kingdom Park Walt Disney World.

Throughout the day, special Halloween cavalcades will pop up on the parade route and head down Main Street, U.S.A. Guests can come across Mickey Mouse and his pals, all dressed up in Halloween costumes. On select days, guests may even encounter a cavalcade of Disney Villains, including Gaston and Maleficent to the Queen of Hearts and Jafar – creeping down the path, or a nightmarish procession featuring the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington!

As another special treat for the Halloween season, the iconic Dapper Dans are making their triumphant return back to Magic Kingdom Park, beginning September 20, and performing as their undead alter egos The Cadaver Dans.

The Halloween spirit is also in the air over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where Minnie’s Halloween Dine is set to return to Hollywood & Vine