More Details On New Halloween Experiences Coming to Walt Disney World Announced

Even though the Halloween festivities we’re accustomed to seeing at the Walt Disney World look a little different this year, we’re still in store for some seasonal fun on our next visit, and today Disney shared some more details on what we can expect to see at the parks in the coming weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Disney recently shared some of the fall fun coming September 15 – October 31 to Magic Kingdom Park, and today they are sharing more details and specifics about seasonal entertainment experiences headed to Walt Disney World.
- Throughout the day, special Halloween cavalcades will pop up on the parade route and head down Main Street, U.S.A. Guests can come across Mickey Mouse and his pals, all dressed up in Halloween costumes. On select days, guests may even encounter a cavalcade of Disney Villains, including Gaston and Maleficent to the Queen of Hearts and Jafar – creeping down the path, or a nightmarish procession featuring the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington!
- As another special treat for the Halloween season, the iconic Dapper Dans are making their triumphant return back to Magic Kingdom Park, beginning September 20, and performing as their undead alter egos The Cadaver Dans.
- The Halloween spirit is also in the air over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where Minnie’s Halloween Dine is set to return to Hollywood & Vine, beginning September 25. A monster feast will be served to your table, and favorite Disney friends will make special appearances in the restaurant. You can wave and snap photos of your hostess, Minnie Mouse, dressed as a happy witch. Goofy is coming as a spooky cowboy, with Mickey Mouse as a funny vampire, and his best pal, Pluto, gets into the act wearing a cute Halloween collar.