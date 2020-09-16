ABC News Live to Present “Countdown to the Emmys” Preshow on September 20

by | Sep 16, 2020 2:00 PM Pacific Time

ABC News Live will join the Emmy celebration with a 90-minute live program, Countdown to the Emmys. The special will air from 6:30-8pm ET, prior to the official award ceremony on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Streaming news channel ABC News Live will roll out a virtual preshow to celebrate the 72nd Emmy Awards with the special live streaming program Countdown to the Emmys.
  • From ABC News headquarters in New York, the special will stream Sunday, September 20 at 6:30 – 8:00 pm EDT/3:30 – 5:00 pm PDT.
  • The 90-minute live program will be hosted by:
    • Good Morning America Weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson
    • ABC News Correspondent Janai Norman
  • Countdown to the Emmys will:
    • Feature live interviews with nominees
    • Showcase the most diverse group of nominees ever
    • Predict who will win and who might surprise during the ceremony
    • Spotlight the unprecedented year for TV production
    • Revisit some of the greatest fashion to grace Emmys red carpets of the past, along with a glimpse at this year’s “couch couture.”
  • Pilgrim, Norman and Johnson will be joined by ABC News’ Chris Connelly and ESPN The Undefeated’s Kelley Carter live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
  • Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards will broadcast live Sunday, September 20 at 8:00 pm EDT/6:00 pm MDT/5:00 pm PDT on ABC.

Creative Team:

  • John R. Green is executive producer for Countdown to the Emmys.
  • Katie den Daas and Catherine McKenzie are co-executive producers.
  • Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

