ABC News Live to Present “Countdown to the Emmys” Preshow on September 20

ABC News Live will join the Emmy celebration with a 90-minute live program, Countdown to the Emmys. The special will air from 6:30-8pm ET, prior to the official award ceremony on ABC.

Streaming news channel ABC News Live will join the 72nd Emmy Awards with the special live streaming program Countdown to the Emmys.

with the special live streaming program . From ABC News headquarters in New York, the special will stream Sunday, September 20 at 6:30 – 8:00 pm EDT/3:30 – 5:00 pm PDT.

The 90-minute live program will be hosted by: Good Morning America Weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson ABC News Correspondent Janai Norman

Countdown to the Emmys will: Feature live interviews with nominees Showcase the most diverse group of nominees ever Predict who will win and who might surprise during the ceremony Spotlight the unprecedented year for TV production Revisit some of the greatest fashion to grace Emmys red carpets of the past, along with a glimpse at this year’s “couch couture.”

will: Pilgrim, Norman and Johnson will be joined by ABC News’ Chris Connelly and ESPN The Undefeated’s Kelley Carter live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards will broadcast

Creative Team:

John R. Green is executive producer for Countdown to the Emmys .

. Katie den Daas and Catherine McKenzie are co-executive producers.

Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

