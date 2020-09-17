Everything Coming to Disney+ in October

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in October, including the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian, the new short film Once Upon a Snowman, and the 31st season of The Simpsons. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this October.
New Exclusives
Movies
Clouds – Coming October 16th
“Inspired by an incredible true story, “Clouds” is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.”
Once Upon a Snowman (Short Film) – Coming October 23rd
“The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2) and will debut exclusively on Disney+ October 23, 2020.”
TV Shows
- The Mandalorian (Season 2)
- October 30th – Episode 1
- The Right Stuff
- October 9th – “Sierra Hotel” and “Goodies”
- October 16th – “Single Combat Warrior”
- October 23rd – “Advent”
- October 30th – “The Kona Kai Seance”
- Meet the Chimps
- October 16th – All Episodes
- Zenimation Extended Edition
- October 2nd – All Episodes
- The Big Fib
- October 23rd – Episodes 16-30
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
- October 2nd – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
- October 9th – “Betty and the Beast”
- October 16th – “Meet the Mandrills”
- October 23rd – “Aardvark Love!”
- October 30th – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
- Weird But True!
- October 2nd – “Our Solar System”
- October 9th – “Cooking”
- October 16th – “Explorers”
- October 23rd – “Scuba Diving”
- October 30th – “Camping”
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- October 2nd – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
- October 9th – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
- October 16th – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
- October 23rd – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”
- October 30th – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”
New Library Additions
October 1st
Movies
October 2nd
Movies
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
TV Shows/Specials
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
- The Simpsons (s31)
October 9th
Movies
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- X2
TV Shows/Specials
- Oil Spill of the Century
- Wild Portugal
October 16th
TV Shows/Specials
- Disney Junior The Rocketeer (s1)
- Drain the Oceans (s3)
- Lost on Everest
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
October 23rd
TV Shows/Specials
- Gathering Storm (s1)
- India from Above (s1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
- Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
- Ultimate Viking Sword
October 30th
Movies
TV Shows/Specials
- The Owl House (s1)
- X-Ray Earth (s1)
