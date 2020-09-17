Everything Coming to Disney+ in October

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in October, including the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian, the new short film Once Upon a Snowman, and the 31st season of The Simpsons. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this October.

New Exclusives

Movies

Clouds – Coming October 16th

“Inspired by an incredible true story, “Clouds” is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.”

Once Upon a Snowman (Short Film) – Coming October 23rd

“The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2) and will debut exclusively on Disney+ October 23, 2020.”

TV Shows

New Library Additions

October 1st

Movies

October 2nd

Movies

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

TV Shows/Specials

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons

October 9th

Movies

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

X2

TV Shows/Specials

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

October 16th

TV Shows/Specials

Disney Junior The Rocketeer (s1)

Drain the Oceans

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

October 23rd

TV Shows/Specials

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

October 30th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

The Owl House (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.