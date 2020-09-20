WandaVision Trailer Debuts

During tonight broadcast of The Emmys, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for WandaVision which will be the first Marvel Studios original series for Disney+.

What is Happening:

ABC’s broadcast of the Emmys has been able to showcase Disney+ including a new ad during the first commercial break.

The first trailer shows the mix of classic sitcom and Marvel adventure.

While Disney+ says the series is coming soon, the only information they shared is that the series is coming soon.

Earlier in the week, Disney+ reconfirmed that the series is still scheduled for 2020.

Official Synopsis:

Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

