Hulu Releases Full Trailer for “Books of Blood,” Premiering October 7th

What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released a full trailer for their original film, Books of Blood.
- The film is based on Clive Barker’s anthology series of the same name and features three interwoven tales.
- Books of Blood is executive produced by Brannon Braga and Seth MacFarlane through their Fuzzy Door productions in association with Touchstone Television.
- The film will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of this year’s Huluween lineup.
- The project was first announced on October 31st, 2019 when it was revealed that the cast would include Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen.
- Books of Blood will also be featured at this year’s virtual New York Comic Con. Click here for more details.