Marvel Studios Reportedly Working on a Nick Fury Disney+ Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson

Variety is reporting that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role in a Nick Fury series for Disney+ in production at Marvel Studios.

Jackson has played Nick Fury since the first post-credit scene on the first Iron Man film, appearing in at least a cameo in most Marvel Studios films and two episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The plot of the series is not yet known and while Nick Fury’s last screen appearance was in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Kyle Bradstreet is reportedly attached to write and executive produce, with credits that include Mr. Robot and Borgia.

and Variety ’s requests for comment have not been responded to from Disney, Samuel L. Jackson, or Kyle Bradstreet.

