Marvel Studios Reportedly Working on a Nick Fury Disney+ Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson

What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, Marvel Studios is in pre-production on a Nick Fury series for Disney+ that will star Samuel L. Jackson.
- Jackson has played Nick Fury since the first post-credit scene on the first Iron Man film, appearing in at least a cameo in most Marvel Studios films and two episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC series.
- If it moves forward, this would be Samuel L. Jackson’s first regular television role.
- The plot of the series is not yet known and while Nick Fury’s last screen appearance was in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he could be featured in any of the upcoming Marvel Studios productions that would be released prior to this series.
- Kyle Bradstreet is reportedly attached to write and executive produce, with credits that include Mr. Robot and Borgia.
- Variety’s requests for comment have not been responded to from Disney, Samuel L. Jackson, or Kyle Bradstreet.
- Marvel Studios is currently in production on several series for Disney+ including WandaVision, which starts streaming this December.
