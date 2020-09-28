Samuel L. Jackson to Voice Marvel-Themed Opening to Chiefs-Ravens “Monday Night Football” Matchup

Tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will feature a special Marvel-themed opening voiced by none other than Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson.

What’s Happening:

Monday Night Football is turning up the heat of tonight’s epic showdown between MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as DJ Khaled and Samuel L. Jackson assist with an epic presentation.

Monday Night Football will begin with a Marvel superhero-themed opening, voiced by Samuel L Jackson.

While it’s unknown what they’re planning to do for the opening, it’ll definitely be something “super!”

Speaking of Samuel L. Jackson, the actor, could be reprising his iconic Nick Fury role this time for Disney+ . The streaming service is reportedly working on a standalone series starring Jackson which would be his first regular television role.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson’s opening segment, ESPN’s promotional and pregame coverage will be set to the soundtrack of DJ Khaled, the first of multiple MNF collaborations with the Grammy-winning artist.

More Chiefs-Ravens Highlights

NFL Live (4-5 pm) will help set the stage for MNF with the latest news and analysis just four hours from kickoff. Additional content includes:

ESPN Digital: Monday Tailgate (7:30 pm) will stream on ESPN’s social platforms featuring host Jason Fitz, NFL insider Field Yates and NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Monday Tailgate (7:30 pm) will stream on ESPN’s social platforms featuring host Jason Fitz, NFL insider Field Yates and NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Fantasy Focus – Streaming and Podcast: MNF will have significant impact on fantasy matchups everywhere this week.

ESPN+: Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning – Peyton Manning breaks down the detailed X’s and O’s of Mahomes’ play in last year’s AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans

– Peyton Manning breaks down the ESPN.com: Is Mahomes-Jackson the next great rivalry in the NFL? NFL Nation reporter Jamison Hensley explores.

NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher examines Mahomes' impact on and off the field in Kansas City

ESPN Radio's flagship programming will preview the game throughout the day, including bringing on guests to speak about the matchup

At the outset of the Era of the Black Quarterback, senior NFL writer Jason Reid speaks to Steve Young about two of NFL's biggest superstars.

Encore presentations of Mahomes (Texas Tech) and Jackson (Louisville) college games all-day on Monday:

Time (ET) Game Summary 7 am 2015 Texas A&M at. Louisville Jackson threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 226 yards and two more touchdowns 10 am 2016 Texas Tech at. TCU Mahomes was 24 of 39 for 206 yards with two touchdowns 1 pm 2016 Florida State at Louisville Jackson finished with 216 passing yards and one touchdown but also had 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns. 4 pm 2016 Baylor at Texas Tech Mahomes threw for 586 yards and matched his career high with six touchdown passes, including three different one-play drives.