Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure to Become “Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop” as Extension of Downtown Disney District

Though the parks still remain closed at this time, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is expanding in a way, as over on the other side of the Esplanade, Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland is being transformed into the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, and will be accessed from outside the park gates.

World of Disney and the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 will feature a wide array of Halloween items, with the popular mini backpacks by Loungefly and candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ears. Guests will also find plush, mugs, trading pins, glow ears and necklaces, as well as apparel and accessories from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , Coco and the Haunted Mansion, too!

Stage 17 is located in Disney California Adventure's Hollywoodland, between Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! And Mickey's Philharmagic. The stage was once home to Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Play It! As well as character meet and greets and housed part of the festivities for Frozen events in the past. It is also used for private functions and events, and is available to be booked for weddings and receptions.

This is the first theme park location at the Disneyland Resort to open to the general public since the park closed and will be accessed from the Downtown Disney area. Other nearby parks, like Knott's Berry Farm, have been doing something similar (but different) to this, where guests can come in to shop and dine

