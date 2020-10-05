Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure to Become “Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop” as Extension of Downtown Disney District

Though the parks still remain closed at this time, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is expanding in a way, as over on the other side of the Esplanade, Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland is being transformed into the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, and will be accessed from outside the park gates.
What’s Happening:
- While the rest of Downtown Disney is in the festive Halloween spirit, a new extension of the Downtown Disney District is coming in the form of the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, coming soon to Stage 17 (after walking through Downtown Disney, you can find the entrance located at the east side of the Main Entrance esplanade). Here, guests will have another spacious place to browse some favorite seasonal merchandise from World of Disney and other select Disney shops.
- World of Disney and the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 will feature a wide array of Halloween items, with the popular mini backpacks by Loungefly and candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ears. Guests will also find plush, mugs, trading pins, glow ears and necklaces, as well as apparel and accessories from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coco and the Haunted Mansion, too!
- Stage 17 is located in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland, between Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! And Mickey’s Philharmagic. The stage was once home to Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Play It! As well as character meet and greets and housed part of the festivities for Frozen events in the past. It is also used for private functions and events, and is available to be booked for weddings and receptions.
- This is the first theme park location at the Disneyland Resort to open to the general public since the park closed and will be accessed from the Downtown Disney area. Other nearby parks, like Knott’s Berry Farm, have been doing something similar (but different) to this, where guests can come in to shop and dine, though park attractions and entertainment are not operating.
- At this time, the parks still remain closed while the State of California works on finalizing guidelines in which the theme parks of the state can reopen safely. Recently, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger left Governor Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group amid the growing tensions of reopening the California based theme parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Universal Studios Hollywood. Other state officials have also called for the Governor to allow the theme parks to reopen to allow people to return to work and revitalize the economies surrounding the parks.