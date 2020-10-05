Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure to Become “Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop” as Extension of Downtown Disney District

by | Oct 5, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Though the parks still remain closed at this time, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is expanding in a way, as over on the other side of the Esplanade, Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland is being transformed into the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, and will be accessed from outside the park gates.

What’s Happening:

  • While the rest of Downtown Disney is in the festive Halloween spirit, a new extension of the Downtown Disney District is coming in the form of the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, coming soon to Stage 17 (after walking through Downtown Disney, you can find the entrance located at the east side of the Main Entrance esplanade). Here, guests will have another spacious place to browse some favorite seasonal merchandise from World of Disney and other select Disney shops.
  • World of Disney and the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 will feature a wide array of Halloween items, with the popular mini backpacks by Loungefly and candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ears. Guests will also find plush, mugs, trading pins, glow ears and necklaces, as well as apparel and accessories from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coco and the Haunted Mansion, too!
  • Stage 17 is located in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland, between Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! And Mickey’s Philharmagic. The stage was once home to Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Play It! As well as character meet and greets and housed part of the festivities for Frozen events in the past. It is also used for private functions and events, and is available to be booked for weddings and receptions.
  • This is the first theme park location at the Disneyland Resort to open to the general public since the park closed and will be accessed from the Downtown Disney area. Other nearby parks, like Knott’s Berry Farm, have been doing something similar (but different) to this, where guests can come in to shop and dine, though park attractions and entertainment are not operating.
  • At this time, the parks still remain closed while the State of California works on finalizing guidelines in which the theme parks of the state can reopen safely. Recently, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger left Governor Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group amid the growing tensions of reopening the California based theme parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Universal Studios Hollywood. Other state officials have also called for the Governor to allow the theme parks to reopen to allow people to return to work and revitalize the economies surrounding the parks.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed