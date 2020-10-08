Disney Asia Pacific President Uday Shankar Announces Exit from the Company

Disney’s Uday Shankar has announced he’s stepping down from his position and leaving The Walt Disney Company to pursue an entrepreneurial career where he can “give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much.”

What’s Happening:

Variety

He will remain with the company until December 31, 2020.

Shankar announced the decision for his exit is to pursue an entrepreneurial career.

He and Rebecca Campbell

Shankar took his current role with the company in February 2019 and helped to oversee the successful launch of the streaming service Hotstar—now Disney+ Hostar

Prior to joining Disney, Shankar served as president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chair and CEO of Star India helping to make Star one of the most successful media companies in Asia.

For Star, he acquired sports broadcasting rights to Indian Premier League Cricket, and many other local sports.

Shankar also served as CEO and editor of Star News, and was news director and editor at TV Today Groups where he launched Hindi-language and English news channels.

In addition to his corporate business successes, he also serves as senior vice president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

What They’re Saying: