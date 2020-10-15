Families and guests planning a Walt Disney World vacation for 2021, can now book packages and tickets for the end of the year. Disney has now opened dates for arrivals from September 27 through December 31, 2021.

What’s Happening:

After all that’s gone on in 2020, taking a vacation to escape it all is a must, and bow is a great time to plan a trip to Disney.

The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that vacation packages, and ticket-only purchases, for arrivals September 27 through December 31, 2021 at the Walt Disney World Resort are now available to book.

While the Most Magical Place on Earth continues its phased reopening, there are some Disney Resort hotels that are not, as of this time, open or scheduled for reopening in 2021

Disney officials will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more hotels when the environment is right to do so.

Good to Know:

Booking a room and ticket package does not guarantee a theme park reservation, and guests will need to make their park reservations

Guests will be able to view park reservation availability on disneytraveltradeinfo.com/wdwcalendar

Disney strongly recommends that guests book their park reservations immediately after linking their 2021 vacation package in My Disney Experience.

Disney Resort hotel packages with dining plans remain unavailable at this time.

Where to Begin?:

