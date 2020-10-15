Walt Disney World Opens Vacation Packages, Ticket-Only Purchases for Late 2021

by | Oct 15, 2020 8:07 AM Pacific Time

Families and guests planning a Walt Disney World vacation for 2021, can now book packages and tickets for the end of the year. Disney has now opened dates for arrivals from September 27 through December 31, 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • After all that’s gone on in 2020, taking a vacation to escape it all is a must, and bow is a great time to plan a trip to Disney.
  • The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that vacation packages, and ticket-only purchases, for arrivals September 27 through December 31, 2021 at the Walt Disney World Resort are now available to book.
  • While the Most Magical Place on Earth continues its phased reopening, there are some Disney Resort hotels that are not, as of this time, open or scheduled for reopening in 2021.
  • Disney officials will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more hotels when the environment is right to do so.

Good to Know:

  • Booking a room and ticket package does not guarantee a theme park reservation, and guests will need to make their park reservations for dates in 2021.
  • Guests will be able to view park reservation availability on disneytraveltradeinfo.com/wdwcalendar prior to purchasing theme park tickets or booking a package.
  • Disney strongly recommends that guests book their park reservations immediately after linking their 2021 vacation package in My Disney Experience.
  • Disney Resort hotel packages with dining plans remain unavailable at this time.

Where to Begin?:

  • Whether you’re a guest planning your first Disney Vacation or a seasoned looking to have someone else help with your 2021 trip, our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel is there for you.
  • Let the Disney savvy experts at Mouse Fan Travel take the stress out of planning and help you great a magical Disney Vacation that you’ll be talking about for years to come.  
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
