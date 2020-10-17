Special Halloween Moments Coming to Disney and 20th Century Mobile Games

Disney Parks Blog has shared numerous ways that gamers who use their mobile device to play can get in on the halloween fun this year across many different Disney and 20th Century Games.

Halloween is in full swing with some of your favorite Disney and 20th Century Games!

Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus , Disney Villains, American Dad !, and Family Guy can settle in with a cozy blanket, hot apple cider, and their favorite device to enjoy these fantastic “Hallo’Moments!”

Take on the biggest and baddest Disney Villains like Jafar, Scar and Hades in wicked battles all month long! Start leveling up your Disney Sorcerer's Arena teams now to prepare for a sinister surprise near Halloween…

Experience Halloween all October long with special events in Disney Emoji Blitz !

Unlock new spooky Emojis from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, as well as appearances made by Exclusive Disney Villains Emojis from Peter Pan, The Princess and the Frog, The Sword in the Stone, Cinderella, and more. Players will also have opportunities to collect free treats from giveaways throughout the month.

Here's a peek at the event lineup: 10/14 to 10/15 – Villain Challenge Event with Diamond Box: Facilier, Madam Mim, Lucifer, Shan Yu, & Yzma 10/16 to 10/19 – Lady Tremaine Villain Event 10/21 to 10/26 – The Nightmare Before Christmas Clear Event, adding The Mayor and Dr. Finkelstein 10/28 to 11/1 – Halloween Item Card Event, adding Devil Dale and including Diamond Box: Witch Minnie, Vampire Mickey, Hatbox Ghost, Bride, & Leota



Tap into Disney Magic Kingdoms to enjoy special events and offers to celebrate Halloween!

All players who log in starting October 8th will be able to take part in themed tapper events… and earn unique and spook-tacular rewards! Additionally, a mini in-game Halloween event begins on October 23rd, in which players will be able to welcome Lock, Shock, and Barrel from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as playable characters, while enjoying a storyline that will leave their skin crawling for more…!

Last but not least, players will be able to unlock the Oogie Boogie Spin Attraction and the Haunted Mansion Minnie Ears Stand.

The gaming fun continues as players embark on an all-new Halloween adventure in Family Guy: Quest for Stuff when you log-in starting October 14! With Halloween just around the corner, the whole town gets dressed up in preparation. But weird things start happening to the townspeople when they all eat old candy that has strange effects. If they want things to go back to normal, Peter, Quagmire, Chris, and the rest of the town must all survive their own active imaginations, while keeping the town from destroying itself.

Celebrate Halloween in American Dad! Apocalypse Soon with a special collection event inspired by "The Best Little Horror House in Langley Falls" episode. Log in October 19 to enjoy a new Halloween Quest board featuring Buckle's Haunted House. Players will be able to unlock Halloween-themed Roger armor, while enjoying characters wearing their Halloween costumes from the episode. This event will be available between October 19 and November 1.

Jump into Family Guy: Another Freakin' Mobile Game to enjoy special events and offers to celebrate Halloween! Complete various puzzles as you try to beat other food trucks in a Halloween-themed Food Truck Wars on October 27. All players will be able to make in-game purchases during a Halloween sale October 30 to November 1.

Turn your living room into your very own Halloween Party with the Disney Dance Floor skill, available on Amazon Kids+! Put on costumes and groove with the Disney DJs as they spin remixes of songs like “This is Halloween” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion Disney Parks attraction!

Get the whole family to try scary silly dance moves like the Trick or Treaters or the Doombuggy!

Parents, just say, “Alexa, open Disney Dance Floor!” Then ask for “This is Halloween” or “Grim Grinning Ghosts” and start dancing!

For more family fun, be sure to check out the Monstrously Fun Match Game with this free downloadable Monster’s Inc, Lilo and Stitch, and more, or enjoy a night of screams and scares when you celebrate and tune-in to watch your favorite monsters and aliens with Monsters Inc. and The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror on Disney+