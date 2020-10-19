Official Tweet Shows Award-Winning Actress Edie Falco On Set of “Avatar” Sequel

Earlier, the official account for the Avatar films Tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the upcoming sequel showcasing cast member Erie Falco.

What’s Happening:

The official Twitter account for the Avatar films has tweeted out a photo from the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2009 original box office smash, Avatar.

In the picture, we see award-winning actress Edie Falco on set as General Ardmore, who is the new head of the RDA Activity on Pandora.

Edie Falco is widely known for her portrayal of mob-wife Carmela Soprano on the critically-acclaimed HBO series, The Sopranos, as well as her turn on the Showtime original series, Nurse Jackie , where she played the titular character. Both of these productions garnered her two Golden Globe awards, four Primetime Emmys, and five Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

Earlier this year, the film's producer, Jon Landau, tweeted a different behind the scenes picture,

In January of 2010, the film’s Director, James Cameron, announced that there would be “several more” Avatar films, with a smattering of new production and release dates being thrown around, delayed and/or cancelled over the next ten years. It was in May of 2019 after the Disney/Fox acquisition that a solid timeline for the sequels was released for four Avatar sequels alternating every year starting in 2021.

