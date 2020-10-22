ESPN+ to Expand Editorial Content and Launch Daily Live Shows of ESPN Radio Programming

ESPN+ is expanding their live program offerings and will be giving four ESPN Radio shows and one Spanish-laungage show their own daily live studio telecasts. The new programming will be streaming live, then on demand starting on November 9th.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Radio TV on ESPN+

Beginning Monday, November 9, ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for studio television programs of: The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Greeny Chiney & Golic Jr. The Max Kellerman Show

The new programming helps broaden and enhance an ESPN+ studio programming lineup that now includes multi-sport talk programming and sport-specific highlight and analysis programming.

Jorge Ramos y Su Banda

Beginning November 9, ESPN+ will become the exclusive home for the daily telecast of Jorge Ramos y Su Banda .

. The daily program is hosted by Ramos who is joined by co-hosts Hernán Pereyra, Carolina de Las Salas and José del Valle, along with a band of other contributors.

Monday through Friday, the show brings Spanish-speaking sports fans analysis of the headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives on the world of soccer and other trending topics in the world of sports.

The addition of Jorge Ramos y Su Banda adds to the daily Spanish-language studio programming on ESPN+, joining Fuera de Juego as it continues to enhance how it serves a growing audience of U.S. Hispanic subscribers.

ESPN+ Premium Editorial

ESPN+ premium editorial continues a long history of subscription-supported editorial content on ESPN digital platforms – dating back to the very beginning of ESPN.com more than 25 years ago.

Starting on November 9, the collection of talented ESPN+ writers will expand, with ESPN+ subscribers having exclusive access to the insider perspective, analysis and insight-driven work by some of the most recognized experts and in the industry.

News reporting, investigative work and select other written content from ESPN+ writers will continue to be available, without a subscription, across ESPN digital properties – as will the work of dozens of other popular and distinguished ESPN writers and reporters.

Among those whose distinctive analysis, insights and feature writing will now be part of ESPN+: Malika Andrews Kevin Arnovitz Bill Barnwell Stephania Bell Matthew Berry Michael Collins Bill Connelly Heather Dinich Kirk Goldsberry Alden Gonzalez Dan Graziano Baxter Holmes Zach Lowe Jackie MacMullan Jeff Passan Dave Schoenfield Kevin Seifert Ramona Shelburne Andre Snellings Wright Thompson Seth Wickersham Brian Windhorst Greg Wyshynski



What They’re Saying:

Connor Schell, Executive Vice President of Content, ESPN: “These moves bring additional personality, insight and entertainment to ESPN+ every day, while cementing a daily studio lineup and building a deeper, broader collection of written work that makes fans smarter. The combination of talented, trusted ESPN voices and unmatched insider expertise, alongside the entire 30 for 30 library and groundbreaking originals that feature some of the biggest names in sports, means ESPN+ is offering subscribers a collection of premium video and written content they cannot find anywhere else.”

Russell Wolff, Executive Vice president and General Manager, ESPN+: "ESPN+ has established itself as the industry-leading and fastest-growing sports streaming service, but we have no intention of taking that position for granted. A core part of what ESPN+ gives subscribers is exclusive original content that complements our live sports – content that, whether written or video, is truly distinctive because of the expert voices it comes from, and the exceptional insights, context, creativity and personality it delivers."