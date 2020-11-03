Photos – Holiday Merchandise and Decor Arrives at Downtown Disney

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at the Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort. Our own Mike Celestino checked out some of the shops to see some of the new merchandise and decor and also got an update on the upcoming opening of Buena Vista Street.

Disney recently announced that some of the shopping and dining experiences down Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure soon reopen to the public

Mike managed to take a peak through the gates of the park to see some of the preparations including hand sanitizer stations, signage in front of the Five & Dime Red Car Trolley

The Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 is now loaded with all kinds of festive holiday merchandise, from apparel and accessories to ornaments and plush.

1 of 22

Shoppers can also take advantage of a special offer and get a new holiday tote for $19.99 with any merchandise purchase.

Over at World of Disney, the shop has been transformed into a holiday wonderland with merchandise, decor and window displays, much like we saw yesterday at Disney Springs

1 of 6

World of Disney is where you’ll find a collection of new holiday pins, featuring characters from Star Wars Marvel

1 of 4

Even the LEGO Store is getting into the holiday spirit with a LEGO Santa sculpt welcoming guests and a holiday wreath set available for purchase.

And, for a limited time, those who make a LEGO Star Wars purchase of $100 or more will receive a free exclusive Han Solo Carbonite Metal Keychain.

You can join Mike for a full walk around Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort for even more updates in the video below: