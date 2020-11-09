D23 Announces Virtual “Fantastic Worlds” Event November 16-20

Although this year’s Destination D event was postponed, members of D23, the official Disney Fan Club can participate in an upcoming virtual event, the D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration November 16-20.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has announced an exciting week of virtual events, articles, and merchandise releases celebrating all the wonderful worlds of Disney with the D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration, a virtual event that will take place November 16-20.
- Earlier this year, D23 announced that their Destination D event, Fantastic Worlds, would be postponed. Instead, a virtual event that will be open to all members will be taking place.
- The following events can be viewed by D23 Members on D23.com, or the D23 Facebook and YouTube pages unless otherwise specified.
- Monday, November 16:
- The Fantasia Legacy: A Conversation with Eric Goldberg
- Premieres: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Fantasia and the 20th anniversary of Fantasia 2000, enjoy this special retrospective with master animator, Eric Goldberg of Walt Disney Animation Studios, one of the key creators of Fantasia 2000. Tune in for a look at the beautiful sights and sounds of the beloved Disney classics.
- Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 are now streaming on Disney+
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Storytelling through Merchandise
- Premieres: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
- Meet the Disney Theme Park Merchandising team who help to bring Batuu to life as they explore the rich storytelling that goes into the exotic and authentic imports of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
- Tuesday, November 17
- Marvel’s 616 Uncovered
- Premieres: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- Get an exclusive first look at this exciting new Disney+ docuseries with Executive Producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman, and Directors Clay Jeter and Brian Oakes. Get a glimpse into these remarkable stories, showcasing the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.
- Start streaming all episodes of Marvel’s 616 November 20 on Disney+!
- Marvel Comics Celebrates 80 Years of Captain America
- Premieres: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
- A journey eight decades in the making! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort as they follow the All-American Avenger through the comics, pop culture, and onto the big screen!
- Wednesday, November 18
- Globetrotting with Mickey Mouse and the Walt Disney Archives
- Premieres: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- This event is a D23 Gold Member Exclusive and members must be Registered,
- D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are in for a special treat as we travel the globe to celebrate the birthday of the leader of the club himself, Mickey Mouse! Dive into exciting stories of the international icon with rarely seen images and a fascinating look at the Walt Disney Archives. Join the team from the Archives as we celebrate Mickey’s Birthday with a look at his globetrotting adventures, bringing happiness to all corners of this fantastic world.
- Celebrate Mickey & Minnie on Their Birthday
- Premieres: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
- All Aboard! Join us for the ultimate birthday celebration for everyone’s favorite pals, Mickey and Minnie! The virtual birthday party will include a look at the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a sneak peek of the Disney+ series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and many more birthday surprises in store.
- Be sure to visit Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the Walt Disney World Resort and watch The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on Disney+ beginning November 18!
- Thursday, November 19
- Walt Disney World: Destination Tomorrow
- Premieres: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- Once you decide you are going to Walt Disney World, the fun really begins. The dreaming, planning and sharing of excitement takes on a magic of its own. Hear from fellow planners as they share their secrets on creating a memorable vacation to The Most Magical Place on Earth and discover how a great big beautiful tomorrow is just a dream away.
- EPCOT – The Magic of Possibility
- Premieres: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
- Learn about the Magic of Possibility at EPCOT and how this park is transforming today and building toward the future. You’ll hear about the making of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and what it takes to bring this animated favorite to life in the France pavilion.
- Friday, November 20
- Toy Story 25th – All new 5 Facts Video!
- Premieres: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- Celebrate 25 years of Toy Story, and throw back to our favorite group of toys, uncovering some rarely heard stories and facts about Pixar’s first feature film!
- Creating Fantastic Worlds: A Journey into Disney Worldbuilding
- Premieres: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
- This event is a D23 Gold Member Exclusive and members must be Registered.
- From San Fransokyo and Wakanda to Treasure Cove, Mustafar, and beyond, enjoy the ultimate conclusion to D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration as we bring together creative wizards from across the realms of Disney to share a collective look behind the magic in creating the worlds that we all love.
- Hosted by Justina Ireland (Star Wars: A Test of Courage, Star Wars: Lando’s Luck), this all-star lineup of creative geniuses will include Paul Felix (Production Designer, Walt Disney Animation Studios), Noah Klocek (Production Designer, Pixar Animation Studios), Luc Mayrand (Creative Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering), Ryan Meinerding (VP of Visual Development, Creative Director, Marvel Studios), Mark Miller (Executive Creative Producer, ILMxLAB) and Andy Park (Director Visual Development, Marvel Studios).
