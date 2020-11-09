Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Virtual Programs Through November and December

Though the Walt Disney Family Museum has recently reopened their doors and began welcoming folks back inside, it seems that they’re not stopping their virtual programs anytime soon as more have been announced that will take place throughout November and December.
What’s Happening:
- Although recently reopened in San Francisco, CA, the Walt Disney Family Museum is still presenting a slew of virtual programs, having announced new ones taking place this month and next.
- Registration for these programs will be available starting today, Monday, November 9 via the museum’s Virtual Programs ticketing page. A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email the evening before the event.
- Saturday, Nov. 14th, 11:00 AM PT
- Storyboarding with Story Artist Lila Martinez
- Join Story Artist Lila Martinez for an interactive storyboarding workshop and Q&A. From the comfort of your home, learn the basics of storyboarding and create your own storyboard using Post-It Notes and a pencil.
- Friday, Nov. 20th, 5:30 PM PT
- Imagining the Impossible: The History of Herb Ryman with Former Imagineer Eddie Sotto
- Join Eddie Sotto, President of SottoStudios/LA and Former Senior Vice President of Concept Design at Walt Disney Imagineering, for an in-depth presentation on the life and legacy of Art Director, Imagineer, and Disney Legend Herbert “Herb” Ryman.
- Wednesday, Dec. 9th 5:30PM PT
- Happily Ever After Hours: Director, Producer, and Talent Agent Richard Kraft
- Join director, producer, and talent agent Richard Kraft for behind-the-scenes stories from his work at Kraft-Engel Management, including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert (2015), Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert (2016) and Beauty and the Beast in Concert (2018), Alan Menken’s one-man show A Whole New World of Alan Menken, and Kraft’s That’s From Disneyland! 2018 exhibition.
- Friday, Dec. 11 5:30PM PT
- Happily Ever After Hours: Broadway Actor and Author Alton Fitzgerald White
- Join Broadway actor and author Alton Fitzgerald White as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from originating the role of King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway and writing his book My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance.
- Friday, Dec. 18th 5:30 PM PT
- Happily Ever After Hours: Director and Filmmaker Mark Dindal
- Join director, effects animator, screenwriter, and story artist Mark Dindal for behind-the-scenes stories from his work on Disney's Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983), The Black Cauldron (1985), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Rockeeter (1991), The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), and Chicken Little (2005), and his work on Warner Bros.' Cats Don’t Dance (1997).
