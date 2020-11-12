Celebrate Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary with Magical BoxLunch Exclusives

2020 has been a year of milestones for the Walt Disney Company with the most significant being the 65th anniversary of Disneyland Resort. Even though the Happiest Place on Earth wasn’t open to celebrate the occasion, several companies have unveiled playful collections that honor the anniversary. The most recent reveals are nine BoxLunch Exclusives that include attire and accessories for every Disneyland fan!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disneyland 65th Anniversary BoxLunch Exclusives

Loungefly

Bring home these delightful Disneyland carryalls and accessories from Loungefly that commemorate 65 years of magic.

Mini Backpacks

Wallets

Happiest Place on Earth

If you can’t see it in person, might as well carry its image with you! Sleeping Beauty Castle looks as regal as ever in the Happiest Place on Earth series that features a handbag, cardholder, and keychain.

Funko Fashions

Wait Funko has clothing? Yes, it’s true and these aren’t their first items either. Stepping away from the Pop! figures for a moment, Funko has two long sleeve shirts that will promote your love of DIsney and keep you warm as the seasons change. Of course if you’re interested, there’s also 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! figures too.

Mickey and Friends Tab Journal

Finally, the leader of the band is marching his way through Disneyland on the cover of this super cute journal. Divider tabs featuring the sensational six help you keep things sectioned off and organized.