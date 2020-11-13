New Book Allows Gamers To Master The Lore of “Kingdom Hearts”

by | Nov 13, 2020 2:54 PM Pacific Time

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts video game series will love to get their hands on this new book that is sure to capture the imaginations of gamers of all ages when Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III arrives in June of 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Expand your Kingdom Hearts knowledge with the new Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III
  • Dark Horse Books, Square Enix, and Disney present Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III. Originally published in Japanese, this English translation of the fan-favorite reference guide is sure to capture the imaginations of Disney fans and gamers everywhere, arriving June 2021.
  • A gorgeous oversized hardcover collecting Kingdom Hearts art and trivia, leading up to the events of the most current entry in the beloved saga!
  • Enter the magical worlds of Disney as featured in the hit Kingdom Hearts video game series! This meticulously crafted tome showcases each of Kingdom Hearts’ unique worlds, characters, and equipment, encompassing all the games predating Kingdom Hearts III. Explore character profiles from icons like King Mickey and Goofy to modern favorites like Tron or Captain Jack Sparrow. Study detailed summaries of story arcs, along with rare concept designs and storyboards! No stone is left unturned in this grand overview, which includes content from Kingdom Hearts Final Mix through Kingdom Hearts Unchained X.
  • Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III arrives in comic shops and bookstores June 15, 2021, and is available for pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop for $44.99

ICYMI: More Kingdom Hearts news:

  • Late last month, we took part in an informative night with a Q&A Session featuring Yoko Shimamura, composer of the soundtrack for the Kingdom Hearts video game series on a Facebook live stream.
  • The music from the Kingdom Hearts games by Square Enix are one of the many highlights of the series and fans can play their way through the most memorable songs in the new game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory.
  • Just ahead of the debut of the Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory game, Walt Disney Records has released the Kingdom Hearts III original soundtrack on digital platforms.
 
 
