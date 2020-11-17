New Commercial for Walt Disney World Promises A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow For Guests When They’re Ready to Plan Their Next Trip

A new commercial for Walt Disney World has debuted with a familiar tune, and with it tells folks wanting to visit that tomorrow is just a dream away when they’re ready to start planning their next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has released a new advertisement reminding those who want to visit that “There’s a Great Big, Beautiful Tomorrow” waiting for them once they start planning their trip to the vacation kingdom of the world.
- Using the classic tune “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, the commercial shows families and couples either at home recreating attractions and experiences, or getting ready for their upcoming Walt Disney World vacation.
- The ad implies that there are people who are ready to come to Walt Disney World and those who, given the current situation in the world, simply aren’t. This goes even further when the commercial adds “When you’re ready for your tomorrow to begin, start planning at Disneyworld.com.”
- The classic song is a nice touch, widely associated with the Carousel of Progress attraction, currently in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and memorized by Disney fans around the world. It was originally written by Richard and Robert Sherman for the attraction when it debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.
