New Dividers Installed On Ride Vehicles At Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Walt Disney World is increasing the capacity on many of its popular attractions by adding plexiglass dividers to allow for more guests in the same vehicle, adding Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway to the list of attractions with this modification.

The addition of the plexiglass to divide the seats can theoretically allow for multiple parties to ride in the same vehicle which would allow for more people to ride at a time which could result in shorter lines, or at least, lines that don’t spill out into the streets when socially distanced.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened just before the parks closed due to the pandemic in March. The attraction reopened in July with the highly immersive pre-show intact, though it was removed shortly (again, to increase capacity while also social distancing) and guests go immediately to the boarding area for the attraction.

