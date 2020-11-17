Shanghai Disney Resort Honored with “Top Healthiest Workplace” Award

Shanghai Disney Resort has been recognized for promoting a positive and healthy workplace for their employees. The resort is one of this year’s recipients of Mercer China’s Top Healthiest Workplace award.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company shared that Shanghai Disney Resort has been named a Top Healthiest Workplace

The award issued by Mercer China, recognizes employers who provide the healthiest work environment and a supportive company culture to benefit employees’ well-being.

Along with receiving the Top Healthiest Workplace honor, the resort was also recognized with the “Outstanding Women Care Award.”

The award is given to companies who provide benefits and wellness resources specifically aimed at supporting female cast members’ needs.

Shanghai Disney Resort as Top Healthiest Workplace:

Disney states that the health and well-being of cast members remains a top priority for Shanghai Disney Resort

Part of caring for Cast Members' health and well-being is to provide them with access to a variety of resources for their professional and personal needs and growth, whether at home or work.

Additionally, exclusive programs help cast members build healthier lifestyles.

Finally, cast members may also enjoy special events recognizing their dedicated work making magic for guests each day.

About This Year’s Awards:

Mercer China is a leading professional consulting firm in employee health in China.

The 2020-2021 Mercer China Healthiest Workplace recipients were selected from 223 organizations covering 25 industries across China through a series of comprehensive surveys and assessments from leading health management experts.

