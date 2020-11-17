Shanghai Disney Resort Honored with “Top Healthiest Workplace” Award

Shanghai Disney Resort has been recognized for promoting a positive and healthy workplace for their employees. The resort is one of this year’s recipients of Mercer China’s Top Healthiest Workplace award.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company shared that Shanghai Disney Resort has been named a Top Healthiest Workplace for the third time in a row.
- The award issued by Mercer China, recognizes employers who provide the healthiest work environment and a supportive company culture to benefit employees’ well-being.
- Along with receiving the Top Healthiest Workplace honor, the resort was also recognized with the “Outstanding Women Care Award.”
- The award is given to companies who provide benefits and wellness resources specifically aimed at supporting female cast members’ needs.
Shanghai Disney Resort as Top Healthiest Workplace:
- Disney states that the health and well-being of cast members remains a top priority for Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Part of caring for Cast Members' health and well-being is to provide them with access to a variety of resources for their professional and personal needs and growth, whether at home or work.
- Additionally, exclusive programs help cast members build healthier lifestyles.
- Finally, cast members may also enjoy special events recognizing their dedicated work making magic for guests each day.
About This Year’s Awards:
- Mercer China is a leading professional consulting firm in employee health in China.
- The 2020-2021 Mercer China Healthiest Workplace recipients were selected from 223 organizations covering 25 industries across China through a series of comprehensive surveys and assessments from leading health management experts.
More Shanghai Disney News:
- Shanghai Disney Resort recently launched their first-ever Shanghai Disneyland Senior Seasonal Pass (for guests 65 and older) in celebration of the Double Ninth Festival.
- Shanghai Disney Resort and Energy Monster have announced a new multi-year partnership bringing power bank rental stations to the resort as part of the new “Power of Magic” campaign.