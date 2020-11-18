B-Wing Starfighter, TIE Defender Coming to “Star Wars: Squadrons” with New Map in November DLC

by | Nov 18, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

The hit flight simulator / space battle video game Star Wars: Squadrons will be getting a pair of downloadable updates for the holiday season, giving fans some of the most-requested content for the title.

Over the next couple months, Star Wars: Squadrons gamers will have access to new ships like the B-wing Starfighter on the New Republic side and the TIE Defender on the Imperial side. Plus, a new map called Fostar Haven and some other additional components are also going to be made available as DLC.

What’s happening:

  • EA and Motive Studios are releasing two new DLC packs for the popular flight-simulator video game Star Wars: Squadrons on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
  • A new multiplayer map called Fostar Haven will be added to the game in Fleet Battles and Dogfight mode with this DLC, representing a location from the single-player game’s first prologue mission.
  • Other new components will include the Boost Extension Kit, Ion Rockets, Prototype Piercing Torpedoes, and the Anti-Material Rocket Turret.
  • On top of all that, an additional update will be coming in December, with EA giving gamers “some of our most requested content to date, providing a nice, final thank you gift for the holidays.”
  • This downloadable content will include two new flyable starfighters (one for the side of the New Republic, and one for the Imperial remnant): the B-wing and the TIE Defender.

What they’re saying:

  • EA: “Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re working on two free content updates for Squadrons through the holiday season to show our appreciation for this wonderful community. And, perhaps most notably, it’s greatly inspired by your feedback and requests!”
  • EA on the Fostar Haven map: “Set in a remote, lawless area of space under the light of twin stars, this map has been updated from its story mode counterpart to provide a new experience that should fit well with the other six maps. In the Prologue of Squadrons, which is set at the height of the Galactic Civil War, Fostar Haven was an isolated trading station that welcomed smugglers and pirates. Helix Squadron was sent there to search the cargo docks for Alderaanian refugees.”
  • EA on the B-wing / TIE Defender: “Designed as the “Blade Wing” prototype by Mon Calamari engineer Quarrie and finely tuned under General Hera Syndulla’s guidance, the A/SF-01 B-wing starfighter makes its way into the New Republic’s fleet in this update. Naturally, there’s a fitting counterpart for it going to the opposing faction, too. From the mind of the brilliant military tactician Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sienar Fleet Systems, the TIE/d “Defender” multi-role starfighter will join the Imperial Navy as well.”

The first of these Star Wars: Squadrons updates will become available next Wednesday, November 25, while the second is coming sometime in December. For more information, be sure to visit EA’s official website.

 
 
