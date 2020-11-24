My Disney Experience Updated with Cinderella Castle Colors and Walkway to Grand Floridian

The latest app update to My Disney Experience highlights a few changes in and around Magic Kingdom. If you update your app and take a look, the first thing you’ll likely see is that the colors of Cinderella Castle now reflect the new paint job. You can see for yourself in our before and after photo.

Next is a two-for-one special. It offers a look at the new boat dock that will service the Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village, which is still under construction. It also shows the recently opened walkway to the Grand Floridian.

Our last before and after shows the end of the walkway on the Grand Floridian side. You can see that it crosses under the Monorail track to connect Guests near the marina at that resort.

The next time you update My Disney Experience, be on the lookout for these new additions.