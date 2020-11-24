The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra Playing Kissimmee Christmas Festival Through January 2nd

They’re getting the band back together! Fans of The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra can find them performing nightly at the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival and Marketplace in Kissimmee, just a short drive from the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Disney’s entertainment cuts this fall, The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra ended their run after 32-years of continuous performances for Guests at Disney’s deluxe resort.
- Before leaving the company, the group was temporarily rebranded The Disney Society Orchestra where they performed a medley of Disney songs at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Now part of the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival and Marketplace, the group has been renamed again to The Jolly Creek Society Orchestra where they are performing every night of the weekend event through January 2nd, with more performances during the weeks of Christmas and New Years.
- A portion of proceeds from the Kissimmee holiday event, which has made a commitment to employing people who lost work due to the pandemic, will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Other musical acts featured in the festival include The Mistletones, a music group made up of former theme park performers.
- Tickets for the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival and Marketplace can be booked online and cost $22 for adults and $14 for children. There are no parking fees.
- Visitors are encouraged to RSVP by buying tickets in advance as the event limits capacity in an effort to maintain proper social distancing. Face masks are mandatory for all guests.
- Click here to learn more about the event.