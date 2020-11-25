Disney on Broadway Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at “The Disney Holiday Singalong” Frozen Performance

Disney Theatrical is giving theater fans a look behind-the-scenes of Disney on Broadway’s first project since the Broadway shut down for The Disney Holiday Singalong, airing November 30th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Disney announced the slate of performers for The Disney Holiday Singalong ABC

Part of the television event includes a performance of the finale version of “Let It Go” from the Broadway production of Frozen

The performance includes Cast Members from Broadway’s The Lion King and Aladdin Frozen .

. Following the Broadway shut down, Disney announced that Frozen would not resume shows

In the video, the cast get misty eyed as they re-enter Disney’s New Amsterdam Theater, home to Aladdin .

. You can see a video below of the finale version of “Let It Go” featuring the cast of the Frozen national tour, some of whom will be included in this special.

Disney on Broadway Cast Included in The Disney Holiday Singalong: