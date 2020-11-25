Disney on Broadway Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at “The Disney Holiday Singalong” Frozen Performance

Disney Theatrical is giving theater fans a look behind-the-scenes of Disney on Broadway’s first project since the Broadway shut down for The Disney Holiday Singalong, airing November 30th on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Last week, Disney announced the slate of performers for The Disney Holiday Singalong, airing November 30th at 8/7c on ABC.
- Part of the television event includes a performance of the finale version of “Let It Go” from the Broadway production of Frozen, which allows performers to get back on stage for the first time since Broadway was closed in March.
- The performance includes Cast Members from Broadway’s The Lion King and Aladdin, plus the touring cast of Frozen.
- Following the Broadway shut down, Disney announced that Frozen would not resume shows when theaters reopen, but the tour will continue when it is safe to resume performances.
- In the video, the cast get misty eyed as they re-enter Disney’s New Amsterdam Theater, home to Aladdin.
- You can see a video below of the finale version of “Let It Go” featuring the cast of the Frozen national tour, some of whom will be included in this special.
Disney on Broadway Cast Included in The Disney Holiday Singalong:
- Caroline Bowman
- Aisha Jackson
- Tracee Beazer
- Austin Colby
- Lindiwe Dlamini
- Olivia Donaldson
- Bongi Duma
- Nicholas Edwards
- April Holloway
- Ben Jeffrey
- Nina LaFarga
- Telly Leung
- Isabelle McCalla
- Paul HeeSang Miller
- Kyle Mitchel
- Nteliseng Nkhela
- Amber Owens
- Adam Perry
- John Riddle
- Ann Sanders
- Dennis Stowe
- L. Steven Taylor
- Nicholas Ward