Disney on Broadway’s “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” Performances Cancelled Until 2021

Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King and Aladdin have cancelled all performances until January 2021 at the direction of government officials.
What’s happening:
- Disney on Broadway has revealed that performances of The Lion King and Aladdin have been cancelled until January 3, 2021.
- The company Tweeted the news indicating that these cancellations come under the direction of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Under the continued direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and for the health and well-being of our theatergoers, cast and crew, the suspension of Broadway performances of THE LION KING and ALADDIN has been extended through January 3, 2021.
— Disney on Broadway (@disneybroadway) June 29, 2020
- Broadway venues have been closed since mid March as the city went into lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Broadway theaters aren’t the only playhouses to be affected by the current climate. Just a few weeks ago, London’s West End—where Mary Poppins is playing, among others—announced their shows were cancelled until 2021.
- While these temporary theater closings are disappointing, not all is a loss. Fans can get their Broadway fix when Hamilton comes to Disney+ on July 3rd. The live filmed version of the musical features the original cast and promises every viewer the best seat in the house.
More Disney on Broadway:
- Earlier this year, Disney Theatrical Productions announced that Frozen would not be returning after Broadway’s extended closure. The show ran for just over 2 years and had recently introduced new principle cast members.
- Disney Theatrical Productions has big plans for the future and plans to roll out new shows—including a reimagining of Aida—here and globally in the next several years.