Alfred Molina to Reprise His Role as Doctor Octopus for “Spider-Man 3”

One of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies is once again making his way to the big screen. Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, better known as Doctor Octopus, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming third Spider-Man film.

Molina portrayed the villainous Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and will reprise that role for the next Spider-Man film, according to The Hollywood Reporter

in 2004 and will reprise that role for the next Spider-Man film, according to Doc Ock, as he’s affectionately referred to, is one of the true classic Spidey foes, making his first appearance all the way back in “Amazing Spider-Man #3” in 1963.

He has since served as the antagonist in countless comics, animated series, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and of course, Spider-Man 2 .

. Molina joins a cast that is already loaded actors reprising their roles, hinting at a long-rumored live action Spider-Verse film that could even bring in previous versions of Peter Parker himself.

More on Spider-Man 3: