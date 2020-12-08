Alfred Molina to Reprise His Role as Doctor Octopus for “Spider-Man 3”

One of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies is once again making his way to the big screen. Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, better known as Doctor Octopus, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming third Spider-Man film.
- Molina portrayed the villainous Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and will reprise that role for the next Spider-Man film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Doc Ock, as he’s affectionately referred to, is one of the true classic Spidey foes, making his first appearance all the way back in “Amazing Spider-Man #3” in 1963.
- He has since served as the antagonist in countless comics, animated series, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and of course, Spider-Man 2.
- Molina joins a cast that is already loaded actors reprising their roles, hinting at a long-rumored live action Spider-Verse film that could even bring in previous versions of Peter Parker himself.
More on Spider-Man 3:
- The as-of-yet untitled third Spider-Man film will began production in Atlanta in October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- While not much is known about the film, it was revealed recently that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment as Electro, the character he played in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Having his character cross over into the MCU is an interesting move and one that fits perfectly with Marvel’s upcoming multiverse storyline.
- And speaking of the multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- The third Spider-Man film in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.