New Behind The Scenes Featurette Released For Disney+ ORiginal Movie “Safety” Ahead of Debut on December 11th

Disney+ has released a behind-the-scenes featurette ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated original movie inspired by a true story, Safety, on December 11th.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ released the behind-the-scenes featurette for its new film, Safety, inspired by the empowering true story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr.
- Safety will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, December 11, 2020.
- The film stars Jay Reeves (All American, The Tax Collector) as Ray and newcomer Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr along with Corinne Foxx, Matthew Glave, Hunter Sansone, Amanda Warren, Miles Burris, Isaac Bell, Elijah Bell and James Badge Dale.
- Safety is directed by Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) and produced by Mark Ciardi, p.g.a. (Secretariat, Miracle) and Gordon Gray (Million Dollar Arm, The Rookie) with a screenplay written by Nick Santora (The Most Dangerous Game, The Fugitive). Douglas S. Jones and Campbell McInnes served as executive producers.
- We took a closer behind the scenes earlier this month as well, and you can check that out here.
- You can also read our full interview with the legendary producer of the film, Mark Ciardi, here.